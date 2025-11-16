Argentina's Thrilling Rugby Comeback Shocks Scotland

Argentina delivered a stunning performance to rally from a 21-0 deficit and defeat Scotland 33-24 at Murrayfield on Sunday. The turnaround came after five impactful substitutions, including Captain Julian Montoya, dramatically shifted the match's momentum.

Scotland initially dominated, scoring through Jack Dempsey and Ewan Ashman, but Argentina responded fiercely in the final 35 minutes. Santiago Carreras added crucial conversions to bolster the visitors' scoreline.

The Pumas' five unanswered tries, including those by Rodrigo Isgro and Pablo Matera, left Murrayfield silent, as their fierce comeback sealed a memorable victory over the hosts in the closing moments.