Left Menu

Argentina's Thrilling Rugby Comeback Shocks Scotland

Argentina staged a remarkable comeback at Murrayfield, overturning a 21-0 deficit to triumph over Scotland 33-24. Key substitutes transformed the game, with Captain Julian Montoya and others leading the charge. Santiago Carreras's conversions were pivotal in the Pumas' resurgence, which included five tries in the final 20 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 23:00 IST
Argentina's Thrilling Rugby Comeback Shocks Scotland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina delivered a stunning performance to rally from a 21-0 deficit and defeat Scotland 33-24 at Murrayfield on Sunday. The turnaround came after five impactful substitutions, including Captain Julian Montoya, dramatically shifted the match's momentum.

Scotland initially dominated, scoring through Jack Dempsey and Ewan Ashman, but Argentina responded fiercely in the final 35 minutes. Santiago Carreras added crucial conversions to bolster the visitors' scoreline.

The Pumas' five unanswered tries, including those by Rodrigo Isgro and Pablo Matera, left Murrayfield silent, as their fierce comeback sealed a memorable victory over the hosts in the closing moments.

TRENDING

1
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

 India
2
Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

 Global
3
Harry Kane Secures England's Spot in World Cup History

Harry Kane Secures England's Spot in World Cup History

 Albania
4
Shivakumar Dismisses Resignation Rumours; Highlights Party Loyalty

Shivakumar Dismisses Resignation Rumours; Highlights Party Loyalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025