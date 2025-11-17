Sam Konstas Joins Prime Minister's XI: A Crucial Matchup Before Brisbane

Australian opener Sam Konstas, recently omitted from the Ashes squad, is set to compete against England in a vital two-day tour match. The match, scheduled for November 29 in Canberra, is part of the Prime Minister's XI squad and serves as a preparatory fixture for England's day-night test in Brisbane.

Konstas, only 20, remains a backup option for Australia's top-order batting should injuries arise. Nathan McSweeney, whom Konstas replaced against India last summer, also joins the squad, which is captained by Peter Handscomb. The lineup, featuring primarily young Australian talent, aims to challenge the English side.

The experienced paceman Peter Siddle, who turns 41 during the week of the match, will add seasoned prowess to the team. The Ashes series begins in Perth, but the Canberra match offers a key opportunity for both teams to sharpen their skills with the pink ball ahead of Brisbane.

(With inputs from agencies.)