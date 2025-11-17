Thrilling Highlights from The World of Sports
Catch up on the latest sports stories: Sergei Murashov shines in NHL, Broncos edge out Chiefs in NFL, Utah Jazz triumphs over Bulls in NBA, Houston holds off Auburn in college basketball, Dillon Danis banned from UFC, Mariners re-sign Josh Naylor, Lakers under scrutiny, and more.
The world of sports delivered memorable headlines over the weekend, featuring dramatic wins and unexpected turns.
In NHL, Sergei Murashov delivered a flawless performance, helping the Penguins to a decisive victory over the Predators during the 2025 NHL Global Series. Meanwhile, in NFL action, the Denver Broncos clinched a nail-biting victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Wil Lutz's clutch field goal.
In the NBA, the Utah Jazz pulled off an exhilarating double-overtime win against the Chicago Bulls, thanks to Keyonte George's last-second three-pointer. In college basketball, No. 1 Houston narrowly escaped with a victory against Auburn. Meanwhile, controversies arose as Dillon Danis was banned from UFC events following a brawl, and the Lakers faced a gambling investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
