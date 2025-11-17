Thrilling Highlights from The World of Sports

The world of sports delivered memorable headlines over the weekend, featuring dramatic wins and unexpected turns.

In NHL, Sergei Murashov delivered a flawless performance, helping the Penguins to a decisive victory over the Predators during the 2025 NHL Global Series. Meanwhile, in NFL action, the Denver Broncos clinched a nail-biting victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Wil Lutz's clutch field goal.

In the NBA, the Utah Jazz pulled off an exhilarating double-overtime win against the Chicago Bulls, thanks to Keyonte George's last-second three-pointer. In college basketball, No. 1 Houston narrowly escaped with a victory against Auburn. Meanwhile, controversies arose as Dillon Danis was banned from UFC events following a brawl, and the Lakers faced a gambling investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)