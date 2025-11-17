Left Menu

Thrilling Highlights from The World of Sports

Catch up on the latest sports stories: Sergei Murashov shines in NHL, Broncos edge out Chiefs in NFL, Utah Jazz triumphs over Bulls in NBA, Houston holds off Auburn in college basketball, Dillon Danis banned from UFC, Mariners re-sign Josh Naylor, Lakers under scrutiny, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:30 IST
Thrilling Highlights from The World of Sports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world of sports delivered memorable headlines over the weekend, featuring dramatic wins and unexpected turns.

In NHL, Sergei Murashov delivered a flawless performance, helping the Penguins to a decisive victory over the Predators during the 2025 NHL Global Series. Meanwhile, in NFL action, the Denver Broncos clinched a nail-biting victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Wil Lutz's clutch field goal.

In the NBA, the Utah Jazz pulled off an exhilarating double-overtime win against the Chicago Bulls, thanks to Keyonte George's last-second three-pointer. In college basketball, No. 1 Houston narrowly escaped with a victory against Auburn. Meanwhile, controversies arose as Dillon Danis was banned from UFC events following a brawl, and the Lakers faced a gambling investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh's special tribunal sentences deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity.

Bangladesh's special tribunal sentences deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina...

 Global
2
Harbhajan Singh Laments the Decline of Test Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Laments the Decline of Test Cricket

 India
3
Revolutionizing Airport Security: Vehant Technologies Secures Major ETD Order

Revolutionizing Airport Security: Vehant Technologies Secures Major ETD Orde...

 India
4
Political Maneuvering: Karnataka's Power Dynamics Unfold

Political Maneuvering: Karnataka's Power Dynamics Unfold

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025