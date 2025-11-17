Sri Lanka's Cricket Team Faces Turmoil Amid Health and Security Concerns

In a challenging turn of events during the T20 tri-series in Pakistan, Sri Lanka's national cricket team confronts both health and security issues. Skipper Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando have been compelled to return home due to illness, as confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

In their official statement, SLC announced that Dasun Shanaka would assume the captaincy for the remaining matches of the series involving Pakistan and Zimbabwe, with Pavan Rathnayake stepping in as a replacement.

These decisions come amid heightened security concerns following a recent suicide attack in Islamabad. Despite initial intentions to return home, assurance from PCB and the involvement of Pakistan's military under Army chief Asim Munir's direction have convinced the Sri Lankan team to continue the tour with revised schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)