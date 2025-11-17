Pujara Blames Pitch, Not Transition, for India’s Defeat to South Africa

Veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has vehemently rejected claims that India's recent Test loss to South Africa was due to a period of transition within the team. Speaking on JioStar's 'Cricket Live', Pujara said the squad, under coach Gautam Gambhir, is brimming with proven talents despite the setback.

Pujara, highlighting players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill, argued losing at home pinpoints deeper issues, especially when strong first-class records back their abilities. He suggested that a subpar pitch played a significant role, and a better surface could have shifted the match in India's favor.

The test, won by South Africa under Temba Bavuma's leadership, ended in less than three days. It marked South Africa's first Test victory on Indian soil in 15 years. Pujara criticized the pitch, stating it leveled the playing field and wasn't reflective of a transition problem, as India fell short in their home conditions.

