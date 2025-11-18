Zielinski's Late Strike Secures Playoff Spot for Poland

Piotr Zielinski's late strike earned Poland a narrow 3-2 victory away to Malta, securing them a second-place finish in their World Cup qualifying group. Despite failing to clinch the top spot, Poland guarantees a playoff opportunity to reach next year's World Cup finals.

The Netherlands finished top of the group after demolishing Lithuania 4-0, while Malta settled for fourth place. Poland captain Robert Lewandowski admitted their performance lacked the expected standard, but they triumphed nonetheless.

Lewandowski initially gave Poland the lead, but after several dramatic twists, Zielinski's deflected shot sealed the game. The playoff matches in March will determine Poland's World Cup fate, as the tournament is set to be hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)