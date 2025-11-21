Left Menu

Leading in one-off match is not best scenario but I am honoured: Pant

We had a tough first Test and we need to do whatever is required to win the Test, he added.South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after their memorable win at Eden Gardens, where Gill suffered a neck spasm while batting in the first innings and was hospitalised.Pant said the team management has already taken a decision on Gills replacement for the game but did not divulge the name.We have taken a decision on who will play in place of Shubman.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-11-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 12:29 IST
Leading in one-off match is not best scenario but I am honoured: Pant
  • Country:
  • India

The flamboyant Rishabh Pant on Friday admitted that leading in a one-off Test is not the ''best scenario'' but he is not thinking too much about the challenge that awaits India in the form of a well-knit South Africa in the second Test here.

Pant was handed captaincy after injured regular captain Shubman Gill was released from the squad ahead of the match starting here from Saturday.

''One-off match is not best scenario for a captain but I am thankful to BCCI for giving me this honour. Sometimes, if you think too much about a big occasion, it doesn't help,'' Pant said at the pre-match press conference.

''(I) don't want to over-think. We had a tough first Test and we need to do whatever is required to win the Test,'' he added.

South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after their memorable win at Eden Gardens, where Gill suffered a neck spasm while batting in the first innings and was hospitalised.

Pant said the team management has already taken a decision on Gill's replacement for the game but did not divulge the name.

''We have taken a decision on who will play in place of Shubman. The person who will play knows he is playing.'' He added, ''I want to be conventional and also blend with out-of-box thinking. Want to have nice balance...We have to keep things simple and the team that plays better cricket will win it.'' Pant also lauded Gill for doing everything possible to be available for the crucial game.

''Shubman was keen to play the match. He showed resilience even when body was not permitting and that's the attitude you want to see.

''I am having a chat with Gill everyday. I got to know about captaincy yesterday evening,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025