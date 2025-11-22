Travis Head's Heroics and Australia’s Historic Ashes Triumph

Australian cricket captain Steve Smith has heaped praise on Travis Head after his remarkable century against England in the first Ashes Test. Describing Head's performance as 'out of this world,' Smith revealed the decision to promote him to opener was made on Day 2, a choice that proved pivotal in securing Australia's emphatic win.

Head's century, reached in just 69 balls, is now etched as the second-fastest in Ashes history. His explosive batting at the Optus Stadium on Saturday was complemented by Mitchell Starc's remarkable ten-wicket haul, both of which were instrumental in securing victory for Australia. It marks the first time an Ashes Test concluded within two days in the last century.

Smith commended Head's ability to seize the moment, despite initial setbacks in the first innings. He also praised Marnus Labuschagne for his crucial 51 in the fourth innings, which helped Australia chase down the target of 205 set by England with precision. This victory positions Australia favorably in their Ashes campaign, making history in the process.

