Travis Head's Heroics and Australia’s Historic Ashes Triumph

In a stunning turn of events, Travis Head's blistering century powered Australia to a decisive eight-wicket victory over England in the first Ashes Test. The innings, paired with impressive bowling performances, marked the first Ashes Test ending within two days in a century, marking a historic milestone for Australia.

Updated: 22-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:24 IST
Travis Head's Heroics and Australia’s Historic Ashes Triumph
Travis Head. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Australian cricket captain Steve Smith has heaped praise on Travis Head after his remarkable century against England in the first Ashes Test. Describing Head's performance as 'out of this world,' Smith revealed the decision to promote him to opener was made on Day 2, a choice that proved pivotal in securing Australia's emphatic win.

Head's century, reached in just 69 balls, is now etched as the second-fastest in Ashes history. His explosive batting at the Optus Stadium on Saturday was complemented by Mitchell Starc's remarkable ten-wicket haul, both of which were instrumental in securing victory for Australia. It marks the first time an Ashes Test concluded within two days in the last century.

Smith commended Head's ability to seize the moment, despite initial setbacks in the first innings. He also praised Marnus Labuschagne for his crucial 51 in the fourth innings, which helped Australia chase down the target of 205 set by England with precision. This victory positions Australia favorably in their Ashes campaign, making history in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

