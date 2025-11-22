Kuldeep Yadav Shines on Day 1: India vs South Africa Test

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has lauded leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his remarkable performance on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. Kuldeep claimed three vital wickets as South Africa concluded day one with 247 runs for the loss of six wickets in 81.5 overs. Amongst the South African batsmen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and captain Temba Bavuma contributed significantly to the score with 38, 35, 49, and 41 runs respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav took center stage by dismissing key players Markram, Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder in his 17-over spell, further supported by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja, each taking a wicket. Ten Doeschate remarked that Kuldeep's use of overspin gained more purchase on the red soil pitch, making him especially effective in the conditions.

Speaking on India's strategy, Ten Doeschate noted that the team's emphasis on versatile batting positions plays a crucial role, allowing players to adapt to varying scenarios. The assistant coach also reflected on India's approach to different pitch conditions, citing the recent Test in Kolkata, and highlighted the significance of the toss in influencing match outcomes. He emphasized the need for strategic play and resilience, given the depth of the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)