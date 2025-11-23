Morgan Rogers Inspires Aston Villa's Comeback Triumph
Aston Villa defeated Leeds 2-1 in the Premier League, with Morgan Rogers scoring twice. Rogers returned from international duty and displayed outstanding skill, including a winning free-kick. Villa climbed to fourth place as Leeds' struggles continued, dropping them into the relegation zone after five losses in six games.
In a thrilling Premier League encounter, Morgan Rogers was the star as Aston Villa staged a comeback to beat Leeds 2-1. Rogers, freshly back from international duty, netted twice, including a spectacular free-kick that sealed the win.
The match saw an initial Leeds advantage, with Lukas Nmecha scoring amidst controversy. However, Rogers' impressive performance turned the game, continuing Villa's recent strong form with their sixth win in seven matches.
With this victory, Aston Villa ascended to fourth place, while Leeds' defeat deepened their relegation fears. Meanwhile, the league's dynamic continued as Arsenal prepared to host Tottenham in the much-anticipated north London derby.
