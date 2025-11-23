Morgan Rogers Inspires Aston Villa's Comeback Triumph

In a thrilling Premier League encounter, Morgan Rogers was the star as Aston Villa staged a comeback to beat Leeds 2-1. Rogers, freshly back from international duty, netted twice, including a spectacular free-kick that sealed the win.

The match saw an initial Leeds advantage, with Lukas Nmecha scoring amidst controversy. However, Rogers' impressive performance turned the game, continuing Villa's recent strong form with their sixth win in seven matches.

With this victory, Aston Villa ascended to fourth place, while Leeds' defeat deepened their relegation fears. Meanwhile, the league's dynamic continued as Arsenal prepared to host Tottenham in the much-anticipated north London derby.

(With inputs from agencies.)