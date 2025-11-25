Pep Guardiola Apologizes After Heated Cameraman Confrontation
Pep Guardiola apologized for his confrontation with a cameraman after Manchester City's loss to Newcastle. He admitted feeling 'ashamed' of his actions, which involved grabbing the cameraman's headset. Guardiola also apologized to the cameraman swiftly after the incident and reiterated his commitment to his team and club.
Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, issued an apology following a heated altercation with a cameraman after the team's recent loss to Newcastle.
The incident, which occurred at the final whistle of the 2-1 defeat, saw Guardiola grabbing the cameraman's headset and speaking into his ear.
During a press conference, Guardiola expressed his remorse, acknowledging his embarrassment and the mistake he made, while reaffirming his unwavering support for his team and club.
