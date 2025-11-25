Left Menu

Pep Guardiola Apologizes After Heated Cameraman Confrontation

Pep Guardiola apologized for his confrontation with a cameraman after Manchester City's loss to Newcastle. He admitted feeling 'ashamed' of his actions, which involved grabbing the cameraman's headset. Guardiola also apologized to the cameraman swiftly after the incident and reiterated his commitment to his team and club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 25-11-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 09:13 IST
Pep Guardiola Apologizes After Heated Cameraman Confrontation
Pep Guardiola
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, issued an apology following a heated altercation with a cameraman after the team's recent loss to Newcastle.

The incident, which occurred at the final whistle of the 2-1 defeat, saw Guardiola grabbing the cameraman's headset and speaking into his ear.

During a press conference, Guardiola expressed his remorse, acknowledging his embarrassment and the mistake he made, while reaffirming his unwavering support for his team and club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crystal Crop's Leadership Evolution: A Generational Shift

Crystal Crop's Leadership Evolution: A Generational Shift

 India
2
Will Bazball Weather the Australian Storm?

Will Bazball Weather the Australian Storm?

 Global
3
South Korea's Strategic US Investment: Tariff Deal Set in Motion

South Korea's Strategic US Investment: Tariff Deal Set in Motion

 Global
4
Honoring Heroism: Remembering Major Parameswaran's Ultimate Sacrifice

Honoring Heroism: Remembering Major Parameswaran's Ultimate Sacrifice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025