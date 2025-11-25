Left Menu

Adam Scott Aims for Golf Comeback at Australian PGA Championship

Adam Scott, a former Masters champion, is determined to prove his relevance at the Australian PGA Championship despite a long win drought. Back on home soil at 45, he believes a strong showing could reignite his career. Scott remains physically and mentally strong and aims to recapture victory.

Updated: 25-11-2025 14:05 IST
Adam Scott, a former Masters champion, asserts his readiness to compete with the best in the golf world, focusing on the Australian PGA Championship this week to validate his relevance. Though he has faced a winless stretch, the 45-year-old is eager to demonstrate that his competitive spirit remains unyielded.

While acknowledging limited opportunities in recent years, Scott emphasizes the importance of upcoming tournaments, saying a couple of strong performances could revive his career. He expressed this intent during a discussion at Royal Queensland, highlighting how he plans to seize chances he missed in the past.

Despite his recent struggles, including missing the cut at the Masters and a disappointing finale at the U.S. Open, Scott, who seeks his third Australian PGA title, remains resolute. Embracing his veteran status, he is optimistic and motivated to refine his focus and break his winning drought.

