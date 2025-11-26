Indian Table Tennis Youth Make Mark at ITTF Championships

Indian table tennis players made a significant impact at the ITTF World Youth Championships in Romania, returning home with a silver and a bronze in the Under-19 Boys and Under-15 Girls events, respectively.

The Under-19 Boys team delivered an impressive performance, reaching the finals with strategic prowess before falling 0-3 to Japan. The final saw Ankur Bhattacharjee nearly clinching a dramatic victory against Ryuusei Kawakami in a tense five-game match, ending 17-15, 6-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-13. Japan's Kazaki Yoshiyama and Tamito Watanabe secured the gold with wins over Abhinand and Priyanuj Bhattacharyya.

The Under-15 Girls' team continued India's remarkable debut by advancing to the semifinals, earning a bronze medal. Despite a 0-3 loss to South Korea, the team showed promise with a remarkable 3-1 quarterfinals win over Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)