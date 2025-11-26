Left Menu

Indian Table Tennis Youth Make Mark at ITTF Championships

Indian table tennis players excel during the ITTF World Youth Championships in Romania, securing silver and bronze in the Under-19 Boys and Under-15 Girls events. Despite a final loss to Japan, the boys' team showed tactical maturity, while the girls earned bronze with promising performances.

Updated: 26-11-2025 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian table tennis players made a significant impact at the ITTF World Youth Championships in Romania, returning home with a silver and a bronze in the Under-19 Boys and Under-15 Girls events, respectively.

The Under-19 Boys team delivered an impressive performance, reaching the finals with strategic prowess before falling 0-3 to Japan. The final saw Ankur Bhattacharjee nearly clinching a dramatic victory against Ryuusei Kawakami in a tense five-game match, ending 17-15, 6-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-13. Japan's Kazaki Yoshiyama and Tamito Watanabe secured the gold with wins over Abhinand and Priyanuj Bhattacharyya.

The Under-15 Girls' team continued India's remarkable debut by advancing to the semifinals, earning a bronze medal. Despite a 0-3 loss to South Korea, the team showed promise with a remarkable 3-1 quarterfinals win over Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

