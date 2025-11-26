Ashes Test Ends Early, Food Donated to Needy

The premature finish of the first Ashes test not only left cricket fans wanting more but also provided a unique opportunity for community support. Perth Stadium, foreseeing the shortfall of expectant attendees, turned potential wastage into philanthropy by donating excess food supplies to the needy.

With the match concluding in merely two days, making it the shortest of its kind since 1888, the stadium's swift response facilitated the transfer of a substantial amount of produce, bread, and other perishables to local charities and refuges, benefiting countless Western Australians.

In an Instagram post, Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti praised the stadium's team for their quick actions. She highlighted the variety of donations—from fresh produce like tomatoes being turned into passata, to sandwiches and dairy products—all symbolizing profound community spirit.

