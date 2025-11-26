British Man Pleads Guilty in Shocking Liverpool Parade Incident

In a dramatic turn at Liverpool Crown Court, Paul Doyle, a 53-year-old British man, admitted to 31 criminal charges following a shocking incident during Liverpool's Premier League title victory parade.

The emotional scene unfolded as Doyle, previously pleading not guilty, changed his stance, admitting to serious offenses such as causing grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.

The incident, which took place on May 26, saw Doyle driving into a joyous crowd of about a million fans celebrating the team's historic win, leaving several injured and sparking widespread concern and outrage.