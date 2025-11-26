Negligence on Court: Basketball Accidents Expose Haryana's Sporting Infrastructure Failures

The recent deaths of two young basketball players in Haryana have highlighted significant issues with the state's sports infrastructure. National-level player Hardik Rathi and teenager Aman both lost their lives when rusted iron poles collapsed on basketball courts in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh.

Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has called for an impartial investigation into these incidents, criticizing the BJP government for what he terms the negligent treatment of sports infrastructure. Hooda asserts that these tragedies are not mere accidents but consequential outcomes of government inaction.

The state's current sports policy, he claims, has stalled under BJP rule, resulting in neglected playgrounds and deteriorating equipment. Hooda and other Congress leaders demand accountability and insist on immediate reforms to safeguard future athletes and prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)