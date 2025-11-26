Blind Women's Cricket Team Triumph Sparks National Pride
Rahul Gandhi celebrated the Indian blind women's cricket team's victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup. Their triumph, achieved by defeating Nepal, symbolizes courage and possibility, inspiring the nation. The team was hosted at Sonia Gandhi's residence in recognition of their historic achievement.
- Country:
- India
In a celebration of resilience and excellence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the Indian blind women's cricket team, recent victors of the inaugural T20 World Cup. Their triumphant journey stands as a beacon of inspiration for the nation, illustrating the power of grit and determination.
The historic team visit took place at Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath, marking a momentous occasion that highlights the extraordinary spirit and discipline of these athletes. Gandhi, in a social media post, lauded the team's courage and commitment that serve as a guiding message for the country.
The team's victory on Sunday, following a decisive win against Nepal, capped off a stellar performance marked by disciplined play and strategic finesse. With Phula Saren leading the charge, India reached the target in just 12 overs, securing the championship and fueling national pride.
ALSO READ
Protest at India Gate: Students Clash with Delhi Police Over Pollution, Alleged RSU Links
Constitution as National Text: Guiding India's Democratic Legacy
India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare
India's Moral Compass: Celebrating 75 Years of Constitutional Legacy
India-US Counter-narcotics Collaboration Surges