Blind Women's Cricket Team Triumph Sparks National Pride

In a celebration of resilience and excellence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the Indian blind women's cricket team, recent victors of the inaugural T20 World Cup. Their triumphant journey stands as a beacon of inspiration for the nation, illustrating the power of grit and determination.

The historic team visit took place at Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath, marking a momentous occasion that highlights the extraordinary spirit and discipline of these athletes. Gandhi, in a social media post, lauded the team's courage and commitment that serve as a guiding message for the country.

The team's victory on Sunday, following a decisive win against Nepal, capped off a stellar performance marked by disciplined play and strategic finesse. With Phula Saren leading the charge, India reached the target in just 12 overs, securing the championship and fueling national pride.