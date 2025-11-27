Tragedy Spurs Call for Nationwide Sports Infrastructure Check: Punjab CM

In a tragic wake-up call for sports infrastructure safety, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged the Centre to conduct a nationwide inspection of sports complexes. This comes after two teenage basketball players in Haryana lost their lives when rusted iron poles collapsed on them while they practiced.

The incidents occurred just days apart, with 16-year-old Hardik Rathi and 15-year-old Aman both succumbing to injuries caused by dilapidated facilities. Mann visited Rathi's family and asserted the need for the Union sports minister to take immediate action to ensure the safety of athletes across the country.

As India prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Mann emphasized the importance of addressing these safety concerns. He called for a detailed report from states, including Punjab, on the condition of sports infrastructure, while also seeking financial and job support for victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)