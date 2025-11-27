Tension Mounts as AS Roma and Napoli Clash in Serie A Showdown

AS Roma are set to host Napoli in a highly anticipated Serie A match this weekend, with both teams eyeing top positions in the tightly contested league standings.

Roma's new manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, aims to solidify their title hopes by leveraging Roma's impressive defensive record. This season, Roma conceded only six goals in 12 matches.

While Napoli, led by Antonio Conte, looks to regain momentum after a slight dip. The outcome could significantly influence both teams' championship pursuits, adding to the excitement at the top of Serie A.

