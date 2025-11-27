Left Menu

WPL Mega Auction 2026: Deepti Sharma Tops Bidding War

The 2026 WPL mega auction saw Deepti Sharma become the costliest buy at Rs 3.20 crore, retained by UP Warriorz. Notable bids included Amelia Kerr, Shikha Pandey, and Laura Wolvaardt. Alyssa Healy, however, was surprisingly unsold. The auction filled 67 out of 77 slots with numerous high-profile acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:22 IST
WPL Mega Auction 2026: Deepti Sharma Tops Bidding War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma topped the 2026 WPL mega auction, with UP Warriorz securing her services for Rs 3.20 crore using the Right to Match card. This makes her the second-highest-paid Indian player in WPL's history.

Mumbai Indians made a splash by acquiring New Zealand's Amelia Kerr for Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz's unexpected Rs 2.40 crore investment in Shikha Pandey surprised many, given her absence from international cricket since 2023.

Despite fierce bidding, Australia's Alyssa Healy went unsold, marking a notable surprise. Over the auction, 67 out of 77 slots were filled, with numerous talents like Sophie Ecclestone and Meg Lanning securing significant contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Takes Bold Step Toward Uniform Civil Code with Polygamy Ban

Assam Takes Bold Step Toward Uniform Civil Code with Polygamy Ban

 India
2
Resounding Victory: Panjab University Students Triumph in Senate Election Schedule Approval

Resounding Victory: Panjab University Students Triumph in Senate Election Sc...

 India
3
Tragic Collision: Family of Six Killed in Ganga Expressway Accident

Tragic Collision: Family of Six Killed in Ganga Expressway Accident

 India
4
CBI Cracks Down on ITAT Bribery Racket

CBI Cracks Down on ITAT Bribery Racket

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025