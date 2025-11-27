WPL Mega Auction 2026: Deepti Sharma Tops Bidding War

Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma topped the 2026 WPL mega auction, with UP Warriorz securing her services for Rs 3.20 crore using the Right to Match card. This makes her the second-highest-paid Indian player in WPL's history.

Mumbai Indians made a splash by acquiring New Zealand's Amelia Kerr for Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz's unexpected Rs 2.40 crore investment in Shikha Pandey surprised many, given her absence from international cricket since 2023.

Despite fierce bidding, Australia's Alyssa Healy went unsold, marking a notable surprise. Over the auction, 67 out of 77 slots were filled, with numerous talents like Sophie Ecclestone and Meg Lanning securing significant contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)