WPL Mega Auction 2026: Deepti Sharma Tops Bidding War
The 2026 WPL mega auction saw Deepti Sharma become the costliest buy at Rs 3.20 crore, retained by UP Warriorz. Notable bids included Amelia Kerr, Shikha Pandey, and Laura Wolvaardt. Alyssa Healy, however, was surprisingly unsold. The auction filled 67 out of 77 slots with numerous high-profile acquisitions.
- Country:
- India
Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma topped the 2026 WPL mega auction, with UP Warriorz securing her services for Rs 3.20 crore using the Right to Match card. This makes her the second-highest-paid Indian player in WPL's history.
Mumbai Indians made a splash by acquiring New Zealand's Amelia Kerr for Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz's unexpected Rs 2.40 crore investment in Shikha Pandey surprised many, given her absence from international cricket since 2023.
Despite fierce bidding, Australia's Alyssa Healy went unsold, marking a notable surprise. Over the auction, 67 out of 77 slots were filled, with numerous talents like Sophie Ecclestone and Meg Lanning securing significant contracts.
(With inputs from agencies.)