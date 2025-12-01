Left Menu

McLaren's Strategy Blunder Costs Norris in Qatar

Lando Norris missed a Formula One championship win in Qatar due to a McLaren strategy error. Instead of taking the podium, he settled for fourth place. A pit stop misjudgment after the safety car deployment hindered both Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri. The championship awaits resolution in Abu Dhabi.

Lando Norris faced a golden opportunity to clinch the Formula One championship title in Qatar. However, a strategic error by McLaren quashed those hopes, leaving the British racer aiming for redemption in Abu Dhabi.

The pivotal mistake occurred when McLaren decided against pitting after a safety car incident during the seventh lap, a choice that dashed potential victories for Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris finished fourth, while Piastri secured second place behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The McLaren team's decision was reportedly not influenced by favoritism between their drivers, but team boss Andrea Stella acknowledged it cost them. Now, Norris must finish at least third at Yas Marina to secure the title, regardless of his rivals' performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

