McLaren's Strategy Blunder Costs Norris in Qatar

Lando Norris faced a golden opportunity to clinch the Formula One championship title in Qatar. However, a strategic error by McLaren quashed those hopes, leaving the British racer aiming for redemption in Abu Dhabi.

The pivotal mistake occurred when McLaren decided against pitting after a safety car incident during the seventh lap, a choice that dashed potential victories for Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris finished fourth, while Piastri secured second place behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The McLaren team's decision was reportedly not influenced by favoritism between their drivers, but team boss Andrea Stella acknowledged it cost them. Now, Norris must finish at least third at Yas Marina to secure the title, regardless of his rivals' performance.

