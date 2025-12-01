Verstappen Seizes Momentum as McLaren's Gamble Fails at Qatar GP

Max Verstappen made the most of a costly strategic error by McLaren to secure victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, edging closer to Lando Norris in the Formula 1 championship standings. Verstappen's triumph narrows Norris's lead to just 12 points as the season finale looms in Abu Dhabi next week.

McLaren's gamble to keep drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris out during a safety car period backfired, allowing Verstappen a crucial advantage. While Piastri finished second, Norris only managed fourth, despite starting from pole position, further complicating McLaren's title aspirations.

With multiple podium finishes at Abu Dhabi, Verstappen eyes another championship decider there. Norris remains optimistic, aiming to become the first British champion since Lewis Hamilton. The tense final race promises high stakes as all three contenders vie for the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)