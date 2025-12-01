Virat Kohli: The Unwavering Cricket Icon at 38

At 38, Virat Kohli's dedication to cricket is evident, as highlighted by his recent 83rd international century. Former South African pacer Dale Steyn praised Kohli's unwavering commitment despite his age, noting that many peers dislike leaving home at this stage of their careers due to family commitments.

Kohli has retired from T20s and Tests but remains fully engaged in ODIs. Steyn pointed out Kohli's mental freshness and eagerness to represent India. His extensive experience in over 300 ODIs has fortified his mental strength, enabling him to perform consistently at the international level.

Kohli himself attributes his sustained excellence to mental preparation, emphasizing physical fitness and minimal but effective practice. His approach underlines the importance of mental conditioning in maintaining top-level performance, proving that age is just a number for this cricketing legend.

(With inputs from agencies.)