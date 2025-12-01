Virat Kohli's Showstopper Century Powers India to Victory Over South Africa

Vintage Virat Kohli reaffirmed his importance to India's ODI setup, producing a masterful century that powered the hosts to a 17-run win over South Africa in the opening ODI in Ranchi. Amidst all the chatter about his ODI future heading into the 2027 World Cup, Kohli hit his 52nd ODI century, setting the record for most centuries in a single format by a batter. During his 120-ball stay, he smashed 135 runs with 11 fours and seven sixes, making it one of his more memorable innings in recent times.

Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, speaking on JioStar, lauded Kohli's remarkable mindset, longevity, and insatiable hunger for the game, highlighting how his vast experience sets him apart. 'He's played over 300 ODIs in 15-16 years. The experience is in his body and mind,' Steyn stated. He praised Kohli's ability to remain mentally strong and well-prepared, noting that his excitement for representing India at the highest level remains unshaken.

The match unfolded with South Africa putting India to bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed early after a promising start, a promising second-wicket stand between Rohit Sharma and Kohli entertained the Ranchi crowd. Despite losing wickets in the middle, crucial partnerships involving KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja helped India reach a competitive total of 349/8. South Africa's chase faced setbacks with early quick wickets falling to Indian pacers, and despite valiant efforts from Breetzke and Jansen, the Proteas fell short by 17 runs. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

(With inputs from agencies.)