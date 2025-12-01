Left Menu

Golf Stars Shine at IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad

Top golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Karandeep Kochhar are set to compete in the IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad. Bhullar aims for a repeat victory, while Kochhar seeks his first win. The tournament, featuring an impressive roster of international players, offers a prize purse of Rs. 1.5 crore.

The IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad is set to captivate golf enthusiasts as top players, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Karandeep Kochhar, return to the course. While Bhullar aims for another victory after his initial successes in Chandigarh and Jaypee Greens, Kochhar seeks his first triumph of the tour.

Competing for a lucrative prize purse of Rs. 1.5 crore, players like Olympians Udayan Mane, SSP Chawrasia, and Chiragh Kumar bolster a stellar field. International names such as Justin Quiban from the Philippines and Santiago De La Fuentes of Mexico add thrilling competition.

The tournament unfolds as part of a larger series, setting the stage for the final batter in Dubai and Colombo. Rising stars Kartik Singh and Veer Ganapathy hope to leave their mark, alongside pioneering female players like Ridhima Dilawari and Jasmine Shekar in the women's section.

