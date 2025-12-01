Haryana's Sports Crisis: Hooda Holds BJP Accountable

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has openly criticized the BJP government for allegedly dismantling Haryana's sports infrastructure. His comments followed the tragic deaths of two young athletes. Hooda pledged to scrutinize the government's actions and ensure accountability for the safety of sportspersons.

Hooda, voicing his concerns, emphasized the government's negligence as a causative factor in the deaths, directly addressing the fatalities of 16-year-old Hardik Rathi and 15-year-old Aman. He accused the BJP of failing to maintain the previously established, 'world-class' sports facilities and demanded an impartial inquiry into the incidents.

In addition to sports, Hooda attacked the ruling party on issues like the Sutlej-Yamuna Link and the future of the Chandigarh capital. He asserted that the BJP's indecisive policies and failure to uphold Supreme Court directives have hampered Haryana's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)