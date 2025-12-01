Left Menu

Mizoram's Sports Renaissance: Empowering Future Olympians

Mizoram has launched the Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) initiative to foster sports coaching and talent development. State Home Minister K Sapdanga inaugurated the programme aimed at grooming youths for competitions, especially the 2036 Olympics, by providing basic coaching in 24 sports disciplines under a public-private partnership model.

Mizoram has taken a significant leap in sports development with the launch of an initiative dedicated to coaching and nurturing young talents across the state. Officials announced that the programme, titled Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS), aims to transform the northeastern state into a hub of athletic excellence.

The initiative was officially inaugurated by State Home Minister K Sapdanga, as part of the 'Bana Kaih' or handholding scheme. Its objective is to promote sports and cultivate young talents through structured coaching and development programmes. Children between the ages of 8 and 15 will receive 15 days of basic coaching, preparing them for future competitions, notably the 2036 Olympics.

Targeting 24 sports disciplines, the EMS initiative is a milestone for Mizoram, offering youths the opportunity to showcase their talents on an international stage. Implemented through a public-private partnership model, it emphasizes community involvement and sustainable commitment to sports, with a focus on disciplines offering better Olympic qualification prospects.

