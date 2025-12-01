Railways promotes 3 women cricketers to officer-rank posts for World Cup glory

Indian Railways has promoted three key members of the World Cup-winning women's cricket team – Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana and Renuka Singh Thakur – to the Group B post of Officer on Special Duty (Sports) through out-of-turn promotion, officials said on Monday. The promotions recognised their exceptional performances in India's victorious 2025 ICC Women's World Cup campaign, an official statement said. "All three players will be entitled to the pay and benefits of a Group B gazetted officer, under Level-8 of the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC," the Railway Ministry said. "This initiative of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will not only provide financial security to the three women cricketers but also entrust them with administrative responsibilities," it added. In November, the three cricketers were felicitated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Rail Bhawan.

Before their promotions, Rawal served as a senior clerk, while Thakur and Rana worked as junior clerk and commercial-cum-ticket clerk, respectively, in Northern Railway.

