Cricket-Vaughan urges England to blend Bazball with old-school discipline

England must temper their attacking 'Bazball' approach with old-school discipline to stand a chance in the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, former captain Michael Vaughan said. The visitors are looking to respond strongly after losing the opening test by eight wickets with Australia bowling them out below 200 in both innings. Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc picked up 10 wickets in the match, seven of them coming in the first innings.

"This England side dances down. They run towards the danger," Vaughan said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "I'm not too sure that's a sensible way to go with the ball zipping around. Play the old-school way.

"I'm not saying go into a shell and play like Geoff Boycott or Alastair Cook all the time. But please use your sense when the ball is zipping around slightly." England have won only three series in Australia in the last 50 years, the last in 2010-11. They have not won a single test match Down Under since.

Since taking charge in 2022, McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes have implemented an ultra-aggressive style of play known as "Bazball". "They are the great entertainers but they haven't won a five-match series in the last three or four years. I will give England a tip. It's not working," Vaughan said.

"Whatever England do, they have to play a lot better. They need a stronger game for longer periods." The second test, a pink-ball affair, will begin on Thursday in Brisbane.

