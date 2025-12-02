Crowdfunding, parents support keep hockey dreams alive for NZ, Swiss players

Unlike India, field hockey is an amateur sport in nations like Switzerland and New Zealand, where junior players rely largely on crowdfunding and parental support to pursue their dreams.

With little or no government funding for junior programmes, the Under-21 Swiss and Kiwi players had to raise the money themselves to participate in the ongoing FIH Junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai.

''In our Swiss federation, we try to do everything to promote hockey because ice hockey is more popular in Switzerland. ''Hockey is an amateur sport in Switzerland, the players have to pay themselves to be here. They have to arrange crowdfunding, give up University, work etc. They put a lot of work into hockey, they love hockey,'' Switzerland head coach Jaïr Levie told PTI. ''The federation and government give just little bit funds, way too less. We need more funding to play more Test matches, to get used to the international level. We only play tournaments but we need to play more preparation games and for that you need money,'' he added. Switzerland are unbeaten in Pool B along with India with two wins from as many matches and will take on the hosts in Madurai on Tuesday. Levie is optimistic that the performance in the ongoing World Cup will fuel the sport's growth back home. ''This performance will help hopefully. I am always in contact with the government and with our funding partners,'' the Dutchman said. New Zealand striker Jonty Elmes, the current top-scorer in the tournament with seven goals, thanked the parents for keeping their hockey dreams alive. ''All Under-21 programme, both male and female are self-funded, generally comes from our parents. We also go searching for funds for ourselves through forums from where we can get money and that's the reality for us. ''It's very hard for lot of the boys. Credit goes to our parents for the all the hardwork they put in and contribution and we really want show them on the field what it means for us all their contributions. So a big thank you to them,'' Elmes told PTI.

''We don't get any funding from government for junior programmes.

''In New Zealand both junior and seniors have to maintain work life balance, full time study or full time and them we have to train after that. That the reality of sport and we all love it,'' he added. In big hockey playing countries like India and Australia, all the Under-21 programmes are funded by the government.

A lot of parents of New Zealand and Swiss players have travelled to India to watch their sons play in the tournament. ''We are just doing our duty, supporting them the best way we can in fulfilling their sporting dreams. I hope their performance here will improve the situation of the sport in our country,'' a father of a Swiss player said.

