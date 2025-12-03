Strasbourg suspends striker Emmanuel Emegha for one game

Strasbourg suspended striker Emmanuel Emegha for one game on Wednesday for not respecting "the values, expectations and rules'' of the Ligue 1 club.

Strasbourg announced the decision in a statement without giving further details, but said that Emegha will return for the following game.

"This decision was made following the player's recent non-respect (breach) of the club's values, expectations, and rules," the statement read. "Emmanuel remains an important member of our team, who has always given his all for the club on the pitch. He will be reinstated to the squad after this match." Strasbourg travels to play Toulouse in the French league on Saturday and then goes to Scotland to face Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League on Dec. 11. French sports daily L'Equipe said the decision was taken after recent comments to the media by Emegha, who is the club captain. In a post-match interview last month, after scoring twice in a 2-0 win against Lille, he implied Strasbourg had not beaten Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain this season because he didn't play in those games. In another interview with a Dutch media outlet, the Netherlands striker reportedly said he thought Strasbourg was in Germany when he was set to join the club two years ago.

The 22-year-old Emegha impressed last season with 14 league goals as Alsace-based Strasbourg finished seventh. He has four league goals in seven games so far this season, and three goals in European competition.

Strasbourg reached the Europa Conference League after beating Danish side Bröndby in a playoff, with Emegha scoring twice in the second leg.

In September, Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior hit out at fans who displayed a banner criticizing Emegha and urging him to return the captain's armband because of his move next season to Premier League Chelsea.

Strasbourg has been owned by Chelsea's ownership group, BlueCo, since 2023. A banner in the crowd during a home game against Le Havre read: "Emegha, pawn of BlueCo. After changing shirts, give your armband back." Emegha had posted a video on Instagram of him flying to London and signing with Chelsea, which reportedly upset Strasbourg fans.

A section of Strasbourg's home fans have been hostile to BlueCo ever since they arrived.

The partnership between the two clubs was used several times this summer, most notably when Chelsea sold England left back Ben Chilwell to Strasbourg on a two-year deal.

