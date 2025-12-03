Left Menu

Kushal Singh's sizzling 63 helps him surge ahead on day two

Updated: 03-12-2025
Kushal Singh’s sizzling 63 helps him surge ahead on day two
Kushal Singh's terrific seven-under 63 helped him surge ahead on day two of the Jaipur Open, a Rs 1 crore event, being played at the Rambagh Golf Club here.

Gurugram's Kushal Singh (64-63), whose fortunes have been on the upswing since his runner-up finish at the PGTI NexGen event in Bhubaneswar last month, totalled 13-under 127 at the halfway stage to gain one spot from his overnight tied second place and hold a one-shot lead.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Yuvraj Sandhu (65-63) too shot a 63 to end round two in second place at 12-under 128, thus rising four spots from day one.

Veer Ahlawat, the 2024 PGTI Ranking winner, produced a tournament low score of eight-under 62, an error-free round, that propelled him nine spots to tied third at 11-under 129. Joining Veer in joint third place was Ravi Kumar who moved up six positions as a result of his 63, another bogey-free effort.

