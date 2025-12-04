Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ole Miss players, AD dispute Lane Kiffin's exit account

Lane Kiffin's version of the events coinciding with his exit from Ole Miss don't match those of the people he left behind. Rebels players and Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter gave differing accounts to Kiffin's description of his departure from Oxford, Miss., to become LSU's head coach.

Reports: PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods pitch "significant" schedule changes to Hero field

After the PGA Tour's Future Competitions Committee met on Tuesday, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp and committee chair Tiger Woods met with the 20 players competing in this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, according to multiple media reports. In what was reportedly a 90-minute presentation to the 20-man field, Rolapp and Woods laid out the vision for what is being termed as significant change to the PGA Tour schedule that could be installed as soon as 2027.

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks discussing future

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks opened discussions focused on his future and specifically whether he prefers to move on from Milwaukee, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The talks are being held to determined if Antetokounmpo will be on the trade block for contending teams ahead of the Feb. 1 trade deadline.

Front Row's Bob Jenkins testifies he was 'very hurt' by NASCAR negotiation tactics

After Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, took the stand for the first two days of testimony in 23XI and Front Row Motorsports' antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR, it was co-plaintiff Bob Jenkins' turn to take the stand Wednesday in Charlotte. Jenkins, the sole owner of Front Row Motorsports since 2005, detailed how NASCAR pressured team owners to sign the updated charter with minimal time to review the terms.

Suns' Devin Booker (groin) will miss at least 1 week

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will be sidelined for a week with a right groin sprain that forced him out of Monday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The team confirmed Booker was out and would be reevaluated before returning.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews gets three-year extension

The Baltimore Ravens reached a three-year contract extension with tight end Mark Andrews, general manager Eric DeCosta announced Wednesday. According to sources, the deal is worth $39.3 million with $26 million guaranteed.

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 15 Vanderbilt surges past Virginia

Mikayla Blakes scored 28 points to power No. 15 Vanderbilt to an 81-68 victory over Virginia on Wednesday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn. Virginia led by a point after the first quarter, but Vanderbilt outscored the visitors 45-22 over the next two frames to pull away. The Commodores went on to lead by as much as 28 points in the opening game of the annual ACC/SEC Challenge.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo out for game with right calf strain

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks' home game with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. After tiptoeing along the baseline and dishing a pass to AJ Green for a layup, Antetokounmpo started to run back on defense when he fell to the ground in the paint. He needed assistance to leave the court with 9:05 left in the first quarter. The nine-time NBA All-Star hit two free throws, grabbed one rebound and handed out the assist to Green before departing.

Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal to assist World Cup draw

Sports legends from outside of soccer, including football's Tom Brady, basketball's Shaquille O'Neal, hockey's Wayne Gretzky and current All-Star baseball player Aaron Judge, will assist with the World Cup draw on Friday in Washington, D.C. FIFA announced on Wednesday the lineup of current and former sports stars as well as entertainers in the event at the Kennedy Center. The show will reveal the group-stage matchups for the first-ever 48-team World Cup.

Ben Roethlisberger: Might be time for Steelers, Mike Tomlin to part ways

Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger said Wednesday that it could be time for coach Mike Tomlin to depart Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger stated on his podcast that Tomlin would be better off with a new job and the Steelers just might benefit with a new head coach.

