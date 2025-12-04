Cricket-Big hundreds by Ravindra and Latham flatten West Indies

Rachin Ravindra smashed 176, while skipper Tom Latham ended his three-year wait for a test hundred as the New Zealanders combined for a 279-run stand to effectively bat West Indies out of the opening test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Thursday. Thanks to their batting exploits, the home side finished day three on a commanding 417-4 for an overall lead of 481 and looked on course for a comprehensive victory.

Will Young was batting on 21 at stumps with Michael Bracewell on six at the other end. "Obviously a little bit of luck early, but I think the way he played was fantastic," Latham said of Ravindra's knock.

"Driving on the up, driving down the ground, pull shots - (he played) every shot in the book, and he certainly deserves the 100 that he got today." The hosts have been on the ascent since claiming a handy first-innings lead of 64 and they decided to tighten the screws when play resumed.

West Indies prised out two wickets in the morning session after debutant Ojay Shields removed Devon Conway for 37 and Kemar Roach dismissed Kane Williamson, caught behind for nine, with the final delivery before the lunch break. The touring side could not maintain the pressure, though, and their sloppy catching did not help their cause either.

Ravindra was dropped twice - on eight and 13 - off the bowling of Justin Greaves, which proved costly. Roach made a valiant effort at midwicket but the ball popped out of his hand, while substitute fielder Kavem Hodge floored a regulation catch at slip to let Ravindra off the hook.

The curly-haired all-rounder duly brought up his 50 and pulled Johann Layne for a boundary to bring up a fluent 108-ball hundred, his fourth in test cricket. Latham, having completed his 14th test hundred, was happy to let Ravindra dominate their partnership with fluent shot-making on all sides of the wicket.

Roach returned to dismiss Latham caught behind for 145, which included 12 fours. West Indies struck with the second new ball again when Shields castled Ravindra with a searing yorker. Ravindra, who hit 27 fours and a six, had done enough damage by then and Shields did not even bother to celebrate the dismissal.

