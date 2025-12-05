High Stakes in Abu Dhabi: F1's Epic Three-Way Title Showdown

The thrilling conclusion of the Formula 1 season is set for this Sunday in Abu Dhabi, where three drivers remain in contention for the prestigious championship. Currently leading is McLaren's Lando Norris, who's 12 points ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and 16 points ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris has a clear path to the title: finish on the podium. If Verstappen wins the race, he needs Norris to place fourth or lower. Meanwhile, Piastri needs to win and hope Norris finishes sixth or worse to clinch it. Such high-stakes drama is reminiscent of past tense finals, where strategic errors and collisions often played key roles.

Notably, the 2021 showdown between Hamilton and Verstappen ended with controversy, as the latter seized a disputed opportunity to snatch the title. This, and similar historic F1 finales, including clashes involving Michael Schumacher, underline the intense competitiveness and unpredictability that defines the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)