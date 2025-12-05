Left Menu

Rory McIlroy Stays Alive in a Thrilling Australian Open Second Round

Rory McIlroy made the weekend at the Australian Open after overcoming obstacles, finishing with a 3-under 68. Despite a rough start, McIlroy managed to finish inside the cut line, moving up the leaderboard. Also playing were leaders Daniel Rodriques and Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson, who posted 9-under totals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:59 IST
Rory McIlroy
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a gripping display of skill and resilience, Rory McIlroy secured his place for the weekend at the Australian Open, shooting a 3-under 68. Despite trailing behind the leaders Daniel Rodriques and Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson by seven strokes, McIlroy's performance ensured he stayed afloat in the competition.

Starting the day at 1-over, McIlroy's journey was not without drama. He navigated through some challenging moments, including a bogey on the par-5 14th and a whiff under a tea tree, but managed a remarkable turnaround with birdies on the subsequent holes. These efforts saw him climbing about 20 places on the leaderboard.

Co-leader Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson, alongside Daniel Rodriques, leads at 9-under, with Min Woo Lee closely behind after an impressive round. McIlroy's strategic play and determination have kept him very much in contention for the coveted title as he looks ahead to the next rounds.

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

