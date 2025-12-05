Rory McIlroy Stays Alive in a Thrilling Australian Open Second Round

In a gripping display of skill and resilience, Rory McIlroy secured his place for the weekend at the Australian Open, shooting a 3-under 68. Despite trailing behind the leaders Daniel Rodriques and Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson by seven strokes, McIlroy's performance ensured he stayed afloat in the competition.

Starting the day at 1-over, McIlroy's journey was not without drama. He navigated through some challenging moments, including a bogey on the par-5 14th and a whiff under a tea tree, but managed a remarkable turnaround with birdies on the subsequent holes. These efforts saw him climbing about 20 places on the leaderboard.

Co-leader Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson, alongside Daniel Rodriques, leads at 9-under, with Min Woo Lee closely behind after an impressive round. McIlroy's strategic play and determination have kept him very much in contention for the coveted title as he looks ahead to the next rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)