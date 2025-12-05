Betting Scandal Shakes Turkish Football: A Corruption Crackdown

Turkish authorities have intensified their probe into insider betting within the country's professional football leagues, ordering the detention of 46 individuals, including prominent players and club officials. This crackdown comes after Turkey's football federation previously suspended 149 referees and assistants amid findings of officials betting on matches.

The investigation has broadened to include the arrest of eight individuals, notably a top-tier club chairman, and the suspension of 1,024 players as the federation imposes bans across all leagues. Prosecutors warn that the net may continue to widen as they delve deeper into these allegations.

Alarmingly, 27 players were identified for allegedly betting on their own matches, implicating major clubs such as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. Additionally, prosecutors highlighted suspected match-fixing in two third-tier games, signaling that the corruption may be more widespread than initially thought.

