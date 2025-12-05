Betting Scandal Shakes Turkish Football: A Corruption Crackdown
Turkish authorities have launched a sweeping investigation into insider betting, leading to the detention of 46 individuals, including footballers, club officials, and commentators. The probe has resulted in the suspension of 1,024 players and numerous referees across leagues, with further arrests expected as match-fixing allegations continue to unfold.
Turkish authorities have intensified their probe into insider betting within the country's professional football leagues, ordering the detention of 46 individuals, including prominent players and club officials. This crackdown comes after Turkey's football federation previously suspended 149 referees and assistants amid findings of officials betting on matches.
The investigation has broadened to include the arrest of eight individuals, notably a top-tier club chairman, and the suspension of 1,024 players as the federation imposes bans across all leagues. Prosecutors warn that the net may continue to widen as they delve deeper into these allegations.
Alarmingly, 27 players were identified for allegedly betting on their own matches, implicating major clubs such as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. Additionally, prosecutors highlighted suspected match-fixing in two third-tier games, signaling that the corruption may be more widespread than initially thought.
