Left Menu

Betting Scandal Shakes Turkish Football: A Corruption Crackdown

Turkish authorities have launched a sweeping investigation into insider betting, leading to the detention of 46 individuals, including footballers, club officials, and commentators. The probe has resulted in the suspension of 1,024 players and numerous referees across leagues, with further arrests expected as match-fixing allegations continue to unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:59 IST
Betting Scandal Shakes Turkish Football: A Corruption Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish authorities have intensified their probe into insider betting within the country's professional football leagues, ordering the detention of 46 individuals, including prominent players and club officials. This crackdown comes after Turkey's football federation previously suspended 149 referees and assistants amid findings of officials betting on matches.

The investigation has broadened to include the arrest of eight individuals, notably a top-tier club chairman, and the suspension of 1,024 players as the federation imposes bans across all leagues. Prosecutors warn that the net may continue to widen as they delve deeper into these allegations.

Alarmingly, 27 players were identified for allegedly betting on their own matches, implicating major clubs such as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. Additionally, prosecutors highlighted suspected match-fixing in two third-tier games, signaling that the corruption may be more widespread than initially thought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opposition Alleges Voter Intimidation in Arunachal Pradesh

Opposition Alleges Voter Intimidation in Arunachal Pradesh

 India
2
Solana Faces Triple Threat in Crypto Market Shake-up

Solana Faces Triple Threat in Crypto Market Shake-up

 United States
3
Sagar Defence Engineering's New Plant Boosts India's Maritime Innovation

Sagar Defence Engineering's New Plant Boosts India's Maritime Innovation

 India
4
Tamil Nadu Launches TANSEED 8.0 to Empower Startups

Tamil Nadu Launches TANSEED 8.0 to Empower Startups

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025