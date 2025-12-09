Leverkusen Sets Sights on Champions League Victory

Bayer Leverkusen, driven by impressive back-to-back away victories in the Champions League, aims to make significant progress in the competition with a win over Newcastle United, according to their coach Kasper Hjulmand.

With recent wins against Benfica and Manchester City boosting their European campaign, Leverkusen is eager to secure a pivotal victory at home as they prepare for upcoming matches against Olympiacos and Villarreal.

Despite facing domestic challenges with recent losses in the Bundesliga, Leverkusen is determined to push forward in the Champions League, against a strong Newcastle side that remains unbeaten in their last three games.

