Manchester City's Rodri Fined Over Controversial Comments

Rodri, Manchester City's midfielder, was fined £80,000 for suggesting bias in referee decisions following a Premier League draw with Tottenham. His comments questioned the integrity of match officials after the VAR allowed a contentious goal by Dominic Solanke to stand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:52 IST
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has faced an £80,000 fine following post-match remarks that brought his conduct into disrepute, the Football Association announced. The comments came after City's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, where Dominic Solanke's controversial goal was allowed to stand despite apparent foul play.

The Football Association's decision said the midfielder's comments questioned the integrity of referee Robert Jones and VAR's judgment. Rodri's frustration was evident during a media interview, as he suggested potential bias against City, asserting, "It's not fair because we work so hard."

As City trails behind league leaders Arsenal, the incident brings attention to ongoing debates over referee neutrality and the VAR system's role in football. Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, remains a pivotal figure for City's championship aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

