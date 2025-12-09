Left Menu

Ivory Coast's Bold Move: Zaha Returns for Africa Cup Defense

Defending Africa Cup of Nations champions, Ivory Coast, recall Wilfried Zaha for the finals in Morocco after a three-year absence. Consultant Coach Emerse Fae's decision aims to strengthen the team's attack with experienced players. Jean-Michael Seri also makes a return, while key players face injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Cote d'Ivoire

The Ivory Coast national soccer team, reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions, surprised fans and critics alike by recalling winger Wilfried Zaha to the squad for the upcoming tournament finals in Morocco.

Zaha, a 33-year-old playing for Charlotte in MLS, was named in a 26-man squad despite not featuring for the Ivory Coast for three years. Coach Emerse Fae acknowledged that Zaha's experience and current form made him an asset as the team seeks to defend its title.

Midfielder Jean-Michael Seri also returns after a long-term injury, while notable players like Simon Adingra and Nicolas Pepe have been excluded. The Ivorians face Mozambique, Cameroon, and Gabon in the group stage.

