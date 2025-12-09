Left Menu

Zaha's Return: Ivory Coast's Strategic Move for AFCON Defense

After a two-year hiatus, Wilfried Zaha has been recalled to the Ivory Coast national team for the Africa Cup of Nations. Joining a strong squad, including Yan Diomande and Amad Diallo, Zaha aims to help Ivory Coast defend its title. The tournament runs from Dec. 21 to Jan. 18 in Morocco.

After a two-year absence from international play, Wilfried Zaha has been reinstated to Ivory Coast's national team as they prepare to defend their Africa Cup of Nations title starting this month.

Zaha, who has been with Major League Soccer's Charlotte on loan from Galatasaray, is part of a 26-man squad handpicked by coach Emerse Faé. His teammates will include Yan Diomande of Leipzig and Manchester United's promising talent, Amad Diallo.

As former winners, Ivory Coast finds itself in a group with Mozambique, Cameroon, and Gabon for the tournament, which takes place from December 21 to January 18 in Morocco. Zaha's reinstatement is seen as a strategic move to inject experience and resilience into the team, especially after a reshuffling of the coaching staff earlier this year.

