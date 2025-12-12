Left Menu

Antim Panghal Shines at 2025 Senior National Wrestling Championship

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:28 IST
Antim Panghal
  • Country:
  • India

Antim Panghal, a two-time world championship medallist, secured the gold medal in the women's 55kg category at the 2025 Senior National Wrestling Championship, which kicked off on Friday. This tournament marks a significant event as competitors begin gearing up for the 2026 Asian Games and the next Olympic cycle.

Besides Panghal, Olympian Manisha claimed gold in the 57kg category, and Nisha Dahiya topped the 68kg division. Priya Malik, however, had to settle for silver after a closely contested final against Haryana's Jyoti Berwal in the 76kg category, while Mansi took bronze in her 62kg event.

Haryana emerged victorious in the women's team title race, scoring 190 points, while RSPB and Delhi placed second and third with 144 and 112 points, respectively. The Wrestling Federation of India will identify talents from this championship for future camps and trials, with men's freestyle competitions set to happen next, featuring Olympian Aman in the 61kg category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

