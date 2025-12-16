Tata Group Celebrates Women's Cricket Triumph with SUV Gift

Tata Group has applauded the success of the World Cup-winning women's cricket team by presenting each team member with a newly launched SUV. The gesture, announced on Tuesday, underscores the company's appreciation of the players' achievements.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran highlighted the significance of the victory, comparing it to the iconic 1983 men's cricket World Cup win. He remarked that the memorable date of November 2, 2025, will resonate with future generations as an inspiring milestone.

The felicitation event took place at Bombay House, Tata's headquarters. The event was attended by Chandrasekaran and top executives from Tata Motors, who echoed the sentiment of valuing persistence and triumph in sports as influential elements for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)