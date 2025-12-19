Left Menu

Assam Cabinet Paves Way for Progress: Sports Empowerment, Environmental Conservation, and Infrastructure Development

The Assam cabinet has appointed Simu Das, a member of India's T20 Blind World Cup-winning cricket team, as a physical instructor. Additional approvals included land allotments for an ammonia-urea project, biodiversity conservation areas, and infrastructure developments, reflecting a comprehensive strategy for state advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-12-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 09:06 IST
Assam Cabinet Paves Way for Progress: Sports Empowerment, Environmental Conservation, and Infrastructure Development
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam cabinet has appointed Simu Das, a celebrated cricketer from the Indian Women's T20 Blind World Cup team, as a physical instructor under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Das, who brought glory to India with an 86-run performance and a key wicket in the World Cup final against Nepal, was named Player of the Match. Her new role is part of the state's commitment to advancing sports.

In other significant decisions, the cabinet approved land for an upcoming ammonia-urea project and sanctioned Rs 250 crore for the Bodoland Territorial Council. Plans for biodiversity conservation and a new CRPF centre were also approved, highlighting a focus on sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025