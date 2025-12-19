Assam Cabinet Paves Way for Progress: Sports Empowerment, Environmental Conservation, and Infrastructure Development

The Assam cabinet has appointed Simu Das, a celebrated cricketer from the Indian Women's T20 Blind World Cup team, as a physical instructor under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Das, who brought glory to India with an 86-run performance and a key wicket in the World Cup final against Nepal, was named Player of the Match. Her new role is part of the state's commitment to advancing sports.

In other significant decisions, the cabinet approved land for an upcoming ammonia-urea project and sanctioned Rs 250 crore for the Bodoland Territorial Council. Plans for biodiversity conservation and a new CRPF centre were also approved, highlighting a focus on sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)