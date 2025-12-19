Left Menu

Dom Taylor's Darts Drama: Second Drug Test Failure Results in World Championship Suspension

Dom Taylor, a British darts player, has been suspended from the World Darts Championship following a failed drug test, allowing opponent Jonny Clayton to advance to the third round. This marks Taylor's second drug test failure within a year, potentially risking severe disciplinary actions from the Darts Regulation Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:32 IST
Britain's Dom Taylor finds himself in hot water again after being suspended from the World Darts Championship for failing a drug test, confirmed by the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) on Friday. This development allows his opponent, Jonny Clayton, to automatically advance to the tournament's third round.

The DRA, which oversees the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), revealed that Taylor's positive test stemmed from a sample taken on December 14, just a day before the championship kicked off at Alexandra Palace. "In accordance with DRA guidelines, Dom Taylor is now barred from participating in any DRA-regulated events," stated the DRA.

This incident marks Taylor's second drug-related suspension, the first having occurred in January after a failed test in November. His previous one-month ban affected his ability to compete in the Players Championship Finals and initially put him at risk of a two-year suspension, although that was reduced due to the non-performance-enhancing nature of the substance involved.

