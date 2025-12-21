Left Menu

New Leadership at Real Sociedad and Levante: A Fresh Start in La Liga

Real Sociedad hires American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, previously of Hoffenheim, until 2027, replacing Sergio Francisco. Sociedad struggles near La Liga's relegation zone, missing former players. Levante appoints Luís Castro, previously with Nantes, in hopes of escaping last place amidst challenges in their top-flight return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sansebastian | Updated: 21-12-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 09:26 IST
In a bid to retain its standing in La Liga, Real Sociedad has appointed American Pellegrino Matarazzo as head coach. The team hovers near the relegation zone, a sharp contrast to its usual top-rank finishes. Matarazzo, who previously helmed Hoffenheim, steps into the role with plans to rejuvenate the squad.

Real Sociedad's slip in performance follows the departure of notable midfielders Mikel Merino and Martín Zubimendi. Matarazzo takes over from Sergio Francisco, whose tenure ended after a trio of defeats. The American coach, who inked a contract through 2027, faces the challenge of restoring the club's European ambitions.

Similarly, Levante has turned to Portuguese coach Luís Castro, who arrives after a turbulent stint with Nantes. Levante is currently struggling at the bottom of the league, battling to avoid relegation. Both clubs are hopeful that new leadership will steer them to success in the competitive La Liga landscape.

