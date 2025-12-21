Shaurya Bhattacharya's Close Call: A Breakthrough Finish at Asian Tour Qualifying
Shaurya Bhattacharya, a promising Indian golfer, secured second place at the Asian Tour's Qualifying School 2026, narrowly missing a win due to late bogeys. Despite the setback, Bhattacharya and three fellow Indian golfers earned full playing rights for the tour. Lin Yuxin triumphed with a 16-under finish.
Shaurya Bhattacharya, a 22-year-old golfing prodigy from India, faced a near-miss at the Asian Tour's Qualifying School's Final Stage. He secured a full playing position by finishing second, despite a challenging finish with three bogeys in the last seven holes.
Competing in Thailand, Bhattacharya lost the top spot to China's Lin Yuxin, who ended with a 16-under after five rounds. The competition also saw notable performances from Indians Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, and Shubham Jaglan, who secured their places in the upcoming tour season.
Bhattacharya, mentored by Rahul Bajaj, remains optimistic, viewing this as a stepping stone for the future. "I made many birdies this week, 27 in total," he remarked, setting a positive outlook for the upcoming season and aiming for victory in future tournaments.
ALSO READ
Gearing Up for Growth: India's Auto Industry on the Move in 2026
India's Exports to US Rebound Amidst Supply-Chain Adjustments
Sukhman Singh Triumphs at India's Premier Amateur Golf Championship
Thrilling Showdown at U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan Triumphs Over India
India Dismisses Claims of Security Breach at Bangladesh Mission