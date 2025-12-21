Shaurya Bhattacharya's Close Call: A Breakthrough Finish at Asian Tour Qualifying

Shaurya Bhattacharya, a 22-year-old golfing prodigy from India, faced a near-miss at the Asian Tour's Qualifying School's Final Stage. He secured a full playing position by finishing second, despite a challenging finish with three bogeys in the last seven holes.

Competing in Thailand, Bhattacharya lost the top spot to China's Lin Yuxin, who ended with a 16-under after five rounds. The competition also saw notable performances from Indians Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, and Shubham Jaglan, who secured their places in the upcoming tour season.

Bhattacharya, mentored by Rahul Bajaj, remains optimistic, viewing this as a stepping stone for the future. "I made many birdies this week, 27 in total," he remarked, setting a positive outlook for the upcoming season and aiming for victory in future tournaments.