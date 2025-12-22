ICC Ensures U.S. Cricket's Continued Global Participation Amidst Financial Crisis

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has pledged ongoing support for the United States' national cricket teams, emphasizing that the current governance and financial issues within USA Cricket will not compromise the team's preparation for significant global events. Despite USA Cricket's voluntary initiation of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the ICC remains committed to backing the national team.

Following USA Cricket's suspension over governance breaches, the ICC is ready to fund and potentially manage aspects of the USA High Performance Programme, ensuring players' contracts and payments are honored. This move is strategic, preventing the instability within USA Cricket from hindering team performance at events like the ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup 2026 and the LA 2028 Olympics.

Moreover, the ICC has partnered with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee to develop a strong training infrastructure leading to LA28. This includes comprehensive preparation programs and competition pathways for both men's and women's teams. With cricket set for an Olympic return, the ICC stresses the importance of stability for U.S. teams, reaffirming its commitment to the sport's growth in America as a critical market.