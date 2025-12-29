Left Menu

FIFA's Best Awards Set to Dazzle Dubai with Global Sports Stars

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced at the World Sports Summit that Dubai will host the FIFA Best Awards. The event honors top male and female players, coaches, and teams worldwide, as voted by fans and experts. Previous winners include Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:40 IST
FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed today that Dubai will host the prestigious FIFA Best Awards ceremony next year. This event celebrates the outstanding achievements of men and women in football, honoring players, coaches, and teams as per votes cast by an array of global football stakeholders.

The announcement was made during the World Sports Summit in Dubai. Infantino expressed excitement about the new collaboration, emphasizing that the awards represent much more than just accolades; they symbolize the worldwide unity fostered through sport.

The previous edition in Doha saw French forward Ousmane Dembele crowned men's player of the year, while Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati took home the women's award, highlighting the global reach and impact of these awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

