PCB Seeks New Direction: Azhar Mahmood Departs as Pakistan's Test Coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has parted ways with Azhar Mahmood, the head coach of the national Test team, ahead of his contract expiry in March 2026. The PCB aims to start planning for a new head coach as Pakistan's next Test assignment isn't until March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unexpectedly parted ways with Azhar Mahmood, the head coach of the national Test team. Though Mahmood's contract was set to expire in March 2026, an early release was granted. Sources indicate that the Board intends to prepare for upcoming Test assignments, which begin in March 2026.

The early departure of Mahmood, a former Test all-rounder, aligns with PCB's strategy to possibly reconfigure its coaching infrastructure. Mahmood's tenure included various roles within the national team. The decision comes as Pakistan's World Test Championship engagements commence in March 2026, starting with a tour of Bangladesh.

Accompanying the search for Mahmood's replacement, the PCB is also focused on finding a new head coach for the national women's team, which becomes vacant following Muhammad Wasim's exit post ICC World Cup. These strategic shifts imply potential overhauls in the coaching and support staff structure, aiming for a robust future lineup.

